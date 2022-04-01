Lots of folks are planning their spring and summer vacations and one unique overnight idea is helping save old, historic churches.
We've heard of camping and glamping, but what about "champing"?
Champing is camping in a church and it's become quite popular the last few years in Europe.
Camp beds are set up inside the church, it's fairly cozy with rugs and cushions. You'll need to bring your own sheets and blankets, and staying up late might be a challenge because in most of these old churches there isn't any electricity.
The idea of champing began when a scout group asked to camp in a church yard and help tidy it up as part of their volunteering service project a few years ago.
The head of the Churches Conservation Trust in England thought camping in a church might become the latest new thing so he came up with the term, "champing".
Since then, 20 churches have opened their doors throughout the United Kingdom and are taking reservations. The season starts Friday, April 1st and runs through October 30th.
When you make a reservation, you are the only one staying in the church so you'll have it all to yourself.
No other people can book the same place once you've booked it for the night and some of these churches are pretty large. Rates start at around $65 per person.
The money raised helps save the property, it goes toward conservation and maintenance.
You can bring your pets, dogs are welcome. You'll learn all about the history behind the church you'll be staying in.
The churches conservation trust is a national charity protecting more than 350 historic churches that are at risk.
And the trust says without it the buildings they look after, might have disappeared for good.
Some of these churches date back to the 12th century.