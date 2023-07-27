A senior is living with a sense of adventure. A 93-year-old reached the summit of Yosemite National Park's 'Half Dome' after training with his senior living community.

There were cheers from the half dome as Everett Kalin reached the summit. He's a retired professor from Oakland, California.

Reaching the top of this climb was one of his birthday wishes for the year.

Last year, he jumped out of a plane.

Everett says the idea for this year's adventure came from his son, Jon. He's an avid backpacker and helped his dad train.

They got ready by climbing the stairs at Everret's 17-floor senior center. The 13-hour trek was broken up over a few days.

Everrett's wife, son and granddaughter joined him at the top.

The family saya it was spectacular moment for all three generations to reach the summit together.