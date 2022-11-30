A Chester County lawyer is being recognized for her work, and she's up for a national honor.

Rachel Rutter, who is based in Phoenixville, is one of 10 honorees in L'Oreal Paris' Women of Worth series. They were picked out of thousands of submissions from across the country.

Each honoree got $20,000 for their respective organization, and the national honoree, which will be picked by popular vote, will get another $25,000.

Rachel has been helping immigrant children and their families through the legal process for years with her nonprofit Project Libertad. She's dedicated her life to the cause.

Rachel founded Project Libertad in 2015. She says she realized there was so much more to be done for the immigrant children whose cases she was working on that she left her full time job as an attorney in 2020 to focus on her nonprofit.

She says about 90% of immigrant children will be ordered deported if they don't have a lawyer, and there is no right to a court appointed lawyer in immigration court so many don't have one, and they don't have the resources to get one.

She says about half of these children could actually stay here if they have legal representation. so she says she knows is makes a big difference.

"I am currently the only attorney and I have about 60 kids that I represent right now," she said in a clip from a video L'Oreal Paris put together. "It's really hard to tell them no, especially when I know that if I can't help them then it's not likely that somebody else will."

Not only does Project Libertad represent these children for free or at low cost, but they also help with mental health services and support programs to help kids through the transition when they first arrive in the U.S.

The group was founded in Pennsylvania, but they have a global footprint now and work with youth from Haiti, Brazil, Vietnam, China, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and many more countries.