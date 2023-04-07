A medical professional in Illinois is truly practicing what she preaches.

She helped two patients get new kidneys by going from doctor to donor.

Aleksandra Gmurczyk is a nephrologist in Chicago.

She specializes in diagnosing kidney conditions, so she sees lots of patients who need transplants.

Currently, more than 90,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for a new kidney.

Aleksandra says she knows some people have questions about the living donor process, so she decided to undergo the procedure herself.

And when it came time to decide who got her kidney,

"I couldn't pick with just one. It would be just like picking one child over another. I cannot do that. So I was just going to help. I just wanted to throw my kidney out into the pool and help someone who needs it," said Dr. Gmurczyk.

So she took part in what's called a "kidney-paired donation."

A man in Virginia wasn't a match for his wife who needed a kidney, but Aleksandra was.

She decided to give that woman her kidney, and the husband gave his kidney to someone else.

So her generosity helped two people get their kidney function back.

And Aleksandra says the example she set has already paid off.

One of the patients who was skeptical about the transplant process is now being evaluated for the procedure.