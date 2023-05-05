Having surgery as a kid can be scary, but a doctor in Chicago is making the recovery a little easier.

She's a top rated orthopedic surgeon who is also quite artistic.

These are just some of Dr. Felicity Fishman's designs. After she wraps up her patient's hand surgery at Shriners Children's Hospital, and the cast is on, she turns it into a piece of beautiful artwork.

Dr. Fishman started creating cast art about three years ago. She used to use glitter glue and brightly colored tape on the casts, but then a med student suggested she use colored pens with waterproof ink and draw something. Dr. Fishman's first attempt was a sketch of Minnie Mouse on a two-year-old girl's cast. It was a hit, and now she lets her little patients choose their designs.

She says it's a team effort. Her P.A. and nurse in the clinic start the conversation before the surgery so the patients have time to choose. It gives the child and family something to look forward to and maybe takes a little bit of the anxiety about the upcoming surgery away.

The O.R. staff then select the marker colors and help plan the outline, and then Dr. Fishman gets to work.

The kids usually have a followup about 3 to 4 weeks later to remove the cast, and they try to remove it carefully for the kids who want to keep it.