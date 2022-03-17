A UPS driver in Chicago is spending his free-time spreading the Saint Patrick's day spirit. Mike O'Donnell is a South Side bagpiper and has a gift for making deliveries.
Mike knows what it takes to be a good bagpiper but says it's hard to find the time to practice. So, he makes the most of his work day and plays in the parking lot during his lunch hour.
He says taking that time to practice gives him a 45-minute workout and he gets to share his music.
Mike started playing the bagpipes at 19-years-old after seeing a group pf Irish musicians perform at his church, St Thomas Moore in Chicago.
In the last 30 years, he's played in 3 different bands and he's a competitive bagpiper, competing here in the U.S. and abroad. He's competed in Scotland six times.
Mike is in the "City of Chicago Pipe Band" and this is a busy time of year for him. He marched in Chicago's St. Patrick Day parade this past Saturday and the South Side parade.
Mike says he loves the sound of the pipes and that's what keeps him going.