Lots of people are trying to pay off their credit cards now that the holiday shopping season is over.

And some of those holiday presents are already paid off in Missouri thanks to one of the players for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was in the holiday spirit.

JuJu and his foundation paid off almost $10,000 in layaways at a local Burlington Coat Factory in Kansas City right before Christmas.

When he was growing up, JuJu says there were times when he didn't get a gift or had to share, so he knows how hard the holiday can be for some families.

JuJu says he just wanted to give back to families who might be struggling.

"I love it so much because being a part of the community is what it's all about. These people are die-hard fans. They support us every Sunday, every game we play in. It's just nice that I have an opportunity to be a good role model to these kids and give back to the community."

The layaways he took care of were for more than 50 families.