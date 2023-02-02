Groundhog Day is everyday for a family in Delaware. Their backyard is a groundhog's paradise.

Jeff Permar is an organic farmer and he loves planting, but in 2019, he noticed someone was stealing his veggies. He set up a security camera and saw a groundhog staring directly into the camera while chomping on his veggies.

It was so funny that Jeff decided to befriend the groundhog instead of trying to get rid of him. He named him Chunk.

Jeff his own vegetable garden the best he could, and then he planted another one that Chunk would have access to.

Jeff uploaded the videos to social media and he quickly amassed quite a following.

Chunk was also quite popular in the groundhog world and soon had a partner.

Jeff named her Nibbles and built them a picnic table so they could dine in style.

"I'm an organic gardener so they're eating my fresh, organic vegetables and I'm ok with that. This whole process taught me how to coexist with the animals," Jeff said. "You know, this is their land too, they're just trying to survive, so if I can have a garden to help them in that, so be it. There's plenty. It's all about co-existing."

Chunk and Nibbles had three little ones of their own, so they are now a family of five. He named the kids Nugget, Chip and Chibbles.

The groundhogs are still hibernating right now, but he expects to see them again sometime later this month. He said they usually emerge about the third week of February.

You can follow Chunk's adventures on YouTube and or search for him on Instagram.