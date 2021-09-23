It takes a village to raise a child, and one university professor is lending a helping hand to a student.
A Lincoln University student feared her chance of getting a degree was slipping away after she had a baby and had to take a semester off from school.
But, a professor stepped up to make the difference of a lifetime, and now Imani Lamarr is just months from graduating.
Lamarr's journey began two years ago when she started taking classes after taking a semester off while her premature, newborn son spent months in the NICU.
She was taking a class with Dr. Aqeel Dix, and told him she had concerns about keeping her schedule when she couldn't find a babysitter for her son, Christopher.
Dix told her missing class wasn't an option and to bring the baby to class with her.
Lamarr had some hesitations, but once Dix began lecturing, everything went smoothly. Lamarr realized she could achieve her dream of becoming a college graduate.
"I never thought that it would ever come to that, and to have somebody who's there for me, who really cares and genuinely wants me to finish and finish strong. It meant a lot," she said.
Lamarr is now just months away from graduating, all thanks to Dix and her now 2-year-old son.