Wildfires can be devastating and dangerous, not only for those in the path of the fire but for those fighting them.

College students in Texas are developing ways to make it safer for firefighters.

They're working on a robot with a remote control. It will give firefighters a closer look at a wildfire from farther away. The robot has a camera and when it gets close to the flames, you can direct it to spray foam directly on the fire while you are at a distance.

Engineering students at University of Texas at Dallas spent more than eight months coding, designing and troubleshooting the prototype they call Robo Moto.

"It's very fulfilling seeing that our product is going to hopefully change peoples lives and hopefully have a change in the world," said Eman Rizvi, UT Dallas student.

The idea to create the robot came from a graduate of the school, Rick Tett, who invented a foot pedal control system and that's incorporated into this prototype.

They have not tested the robot in a real fire yet, but they are already thinking about how they can use this same idea in a firefighting tank that could be used in the field.