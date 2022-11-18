CALDWELL, Id. -- You will find Nala on the sidelines when the football players take the field. She's not only their biggest fan, but she's also their best friend.

Nala is one of the coach's pups. Her owner is the team's wide receiver coach, Leon La Deaux. He says he thought she would be a service dog and she was in training for that, but as she grew so did her personality and he says he realized she was more suited to be an emotional support pet.

She's on the field every day and the team's athletic trainer says she helps athletes heal.

"That's a large part of what our job has become is emotional support and having her here just cheers everybody up," said Clarissa Alexander, Yotes athletic director

"It was helpful to have her there and bring that positive energy when you might not be so positive about what's happening injury wise," said Jake Nadley, Yotes wide receiver.

Nala's so popular on campus that most professors and staff have treats in their drawers for when she comes to visit.

Her official title is "student athlete wellness supporter."

Nala is two years old, and Coach La Deaux has been at the College of Idaho for two years so Nala's been on the field and at the stadium for her whole life so far.