Lots of folks are running around with super soakers to help with the heat this week, and in Colorado, a community came together for the largest squirt gun duel west of the Mississippi.

Some 15,000 people brought their water guns to the Jack Fowler Memorial Fourth of July water parade.

This is a tradition for the Pueblo Metro area in Colorado, and it's the first time they've been able to hold it since 2019. It was canceled during the pandemic, then it was canceled when they were having water restrictions in that area.

The event is named for the late Fire Chief Jack Fowler, who served with the local fire department there. Jack Fowler's wife says he unintentionally brought the water parade to life in 1993 when he started spraying parade spectators with a fire hose. It's been a tradition ever since.

"It took about 20 years to put his name on something. But this is very fitting," said Dyann Fowler, Jack's wife. "This is something he started, and so yeah, it's very heartwarming to have this named after him now."

"I've been going to this for decades as well," said Anthony Sandstrom, Pueblo West Metro District. "It's a rite of passage for anybody that lives in Pueblo West and really in Pueblo."

The water gun fight is not the only unique Fourth of July celebration in the Pueblo Metro area. They have the usual fireworks show and a vintage car show, as well as a "beautiful baby" contest every year at this time.