A nurse in Colorado is honoring her fellow healthcare workers in a big way.
Registered nurse Laura Weiss had been retired since 2017, but she decided to come back to work during the pandemic when the Boulder County Public Health department asked for help with their vaccine clinics last February.
She said the pandemic was such a dark and challenging time but she felt like the vaccine added such a bright light with all the lives it saved.
And all those empty vaccine vials got her thinking. She decided to use them to create something beautiful.
"I decided to make this because I really did want to show appreciation for my fellow nurses," said Weiss. "I think they like it a lot. You know, they don't get enough pats on the back and so if I can even just be a part of saying thank you, you know, that feels pretty good."
She figured out how to drill holes and clean all the vials, and then she just started stringing them together with gage and crystals.