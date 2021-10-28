A softball team in Colorado is in a league of its own.
The Peaches are based in Lakewood, just outside of Denver, and they pride themselves on being the oldest softball team in the country.
All of the players are at least 50 years old, though many are in their 70s, 80s and 90s.
The Peaches formed in 1991. They meet for practice every Tuesday from April through October, and they play in a variety of tournaments.
Their games are not just about the competition. The players say the sport helps them stay active and provides them with a support system for life in general.
The Peaches have faced adversity. In 2012, the team almost broke up when half of the players quit because they felt they were too old.
They rebuilt the team, but earlier this year, the Peaches lost their coach to cancer.
The team just competed in its first major tournament without their coach at the World Senior Games in Utah.
They didn't take home any medals, but 90-year-old player Maggie McCloskey says they still won, because they were a worthy opponent and had fun.
Maggie set a record at the World Senior Games. She became the oldest player to compete in the tournament.