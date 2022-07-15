KEYSTONE, CO. - A Colorado teen is going the extra mile to reunite skiers with their lost belongings. When ski season ends, and the snow eventually melts, 16-year-old Miles Vailles gets to work.
The teen lives in Keystone, Colorado. In the warmer months, he helps keep the great outdoors clean by picking up items people lost while skiing that winter.
Miles searches under chair lifts for items that were lost in the snow. He says he's found the things you'd expect, like AirPods and ski passes.
Whenever he finds an item with identifying information, he shifts into detective mode. Recently, he found someone's iPhone and says it still worked. He used his sleuthing skills to track down the owner.
"It had a picture of a dog on it and the collar actually had the person's phone number on it. So, I was able to take the phone number off the collar and contact him via the number on the collar, which I think pretty cool."
Miles made contact with the phone's owner who was shocked it was still in working condition. It turns out that owner had phone insurance and was able to trade-in his newly-found phone. He sent Miles a gift card with the difference for $100.
Miles says that phone was just one of 11 he's found.
He doesn't ask for much in return, just the cost of shipping if he's sending your lost items back.