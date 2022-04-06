A veteran in Colorado was recently honored at a high school assembly. He was there to share his story with students, and the school had something to share with him.
Ron Cardenas went to Erie High School in the 1960's but never made it to graduation, as he left school to join the Marines.
He was sent to Vietnam and earned a Purple Heart for his service after being wounded in the war. One thing he never received was his high school diploma.
But that changed last week.
His alma mater surprised Ron with a graduation ceremony during an assembly. Ron thought he was just coming to the school to speak about his service.
This diploma is a long time coming, since Ron actually earned his remaining graduation credits while in the military but the school principal at the time denied his request to receive a diploma when he returned from the war.
The principal now wanted to right that wrong and said it was important for students to hear Ron's story and to understand what sacrifices he made when he joined the Marines.
Ron was only 19 when he was in Vietnam, and he talked about how at one point during a gun battle he found himself surrounded.
Most of his fellow Marines didn't make it out of the battle, and he remembers a rocket propelled grenade went right over him and exploded. He could feel the shrapnel in his face.
After he survived and once he got home, he began coaching high school sports. He also says he worked to support his family, so they could go to college.
Ron said finally getting his high school diploma meant a lot.
"This moment has been 58 years in the making for me. It's something I'll put next to my kids' diplomas. It is important to me. It is important just to say 'hey, I finally got it,'" said Ron.
The Erie High School principal said Ron is an example of courage and heroism.
Ron was a former baseball player for the school so they also awarded Ron the 1964 male athlete of the year award.