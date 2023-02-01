A Colorado woman who loves to climb just joined an exclusive club.

She became the first woman to make her way up an infamous incline 1,000 times, all in one year.

Rachel Jones lives in Colorado Springs. Nearby there's a nearly 3,000-step climb called the Manitou Incline.

In 2021, Rachel set out to join a group that made the climb 500 times in one year.

It turns out, that was too easy for her, so she set her sights on an even smaller group, the 1,000 club.

Sometimes she would make as many as 12 trips up the incline a day, no small feat considering she has a full time job and a teenager at home.

And with four months to go, she got some exciting news -- she was pregnant!

Her doctor gave her the all-clear to keep climbing, and no one outside her family knew she was pregnant until the last day.

"I took Kinesio tape and I wrote 19 weeks on my belly with the tape, and when I got to the top, I lifted my shirt up and showed everyone and kind of announced, 'Hey, I'm pregnant, I've been pregnant,'" she said.

Rachel says the pregnancy made the inclines more of a challenge.

Some days she planned to hike, but didn't have enough energy to get out of bed.

In the end, she's glad she powered through.

Rachel's little girl is already quite the climber. She says that of the 1,003 inclines she hiked, her daughter was with her for 440 of them.