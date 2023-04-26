Millions of people visit the Roman Colosseum every year to learn about ancient history.

Now, a select few are getting a hands-on look at objects that didn't make the cut in a new museum.

The Colosseum Archeological Park is home to so many pieces of the past.

The ones not on display at the museum typically sit in warehouses and collect dust.

Now, those storage facilities are open to tourists.

Former shops and market stalls have been converted into temporary museum space.

They contain hundreds of artifacts that didn't fit in the new museum that opened in 2021.

So, until the end of July, visitors can reserve a special tour guided by an archeologist.

The tours are limited to eight people at a time. They will have a chance to hold the artifacts and examine them up close.

Many of the relics have not been on display in 30 years!

The popular pieces in the warehouses will eventually get upgraded to the museum.

The others will remain in storage at the warehouse, their fate unknown.

The director of the archeological park says she hopes the project gives people a better understanding of daily life in ancient Rome.

She also hopes other historical sites will open up their warehouses to let people all history has to offer.