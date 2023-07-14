Sometimes you have a photo where you just know you've captured something great.

And wait until you see some of the top 25 finalists in the Comedy Pet Photography Awards.

These photos were just released today, and there is a People's Choice award so you can vote for that. So let's see what they've captured.

This is Lana Polykava. She actually has two photos in the final round.

She titled this one "lovely couple." You know they say people look like their pets, and this is proof.

Monyque Macedo Dos Santos from Brazil took this one of Louis, her dog. She says there's a hiding place under the sofa where Louis likes to hide. She says she took his tennis ball from his hiding place and he wasn't very happy with her, so he put his head out through his hiding spot in the sofa and barked for his ball back.

Monyque says she thinks he kind of looks like a seal here, rather than a dog.

Udo Krauss from Germany took this one of her dog, Amy, nose to nose with a mouse – quite an unusual friendship.

John Young calls this one "flying poodle." He snapped this in the countryside in the UK.

And this is Barney, his toy poodle whom he caught mid-flight while he was running.

The winners will be announced on Aug. 11, so of course, we'll have a Good News update. In the meantime, you can vote for the one you like the best at comedypetphoto.com.