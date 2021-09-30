Nature can be funny in unexpected ways, and some photographers were able to capture those special moments.
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards first began in 2015, and have grown into a world renowned completion seen by millions.
Thousands of photos were submitted to this year's competition. Those submissions have now been narrowed down to the final 42, from a giraffe riding a monkey to a laughing snake.
This year's finalists showcase nature around the world, and you can help choose the winners.
Vote online for your favorite photo, and you'll also automatically be entered to win a new iPad. Voting closes on October 12.
All money raised from the competition goes to helping wildlife.
Organizers are donating 10% of this year's profits to "Save Wild Orangutans."
The 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards winners will be announced on October 21.