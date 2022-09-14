ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown-based organization is getting some big bucks.

Community Bike Works is one of 50 nonprofits across the country to get $10,000 from the KFC Foundation as part of its "Kentucky Fried Wishes" grant program.

KFC workers in Whitehall nominated Bike Works because they say they know how much good the crew at Bike Works does with two wheels.

Community Bike Works connects kids with adult mentors through the organization's Earn a Bike program.

Kids are given broken bikes they can keep, and they work on fixing it.

It's no small feat, but students work on their bikes in the workshop and learn some life lessons along the way.

With the help of their mentor, students learn to work as a group and think through their problems. They learn the different parts of the bike, how they work together and how to fix them.

Organizers say kids love experiencing the satisfaction of turning a broken bike into one that rides like a dream.

Community Bike Works says it plans to use the KFC Foundation's donation to buy more bike helmets and tools for its bicycle mechanic training program.