A single Facebook post sparked a community wide fundraiser in Virginia.
It was all to show appreciation for a woman who has been serving up smiles since 1987.
Through any kind of weather, even the snow, 60-year-old Lisa Bateman walks to work at the Burger King in Tappahannock, Virginia, just outside of Richmond.
She has worked at the same fast food restaurant for decades, and customers say she always greets them with a "hello" and a smile.
For those that are regulars, she knows their usual orders.
Those same customers have seen her walking to work and realized she didn't have a car.
They started a GoFundMe and raised more than $4,000.
With that money, they bought Lisa a car and surprised her one day after work.
Lisa says she had walked to work for the last seven years.
"I just look at it this way, just like I told my manager, as long as my little legs can take me, I'm going to do it, I'm going to work," she said.
Lisa said she was shocked to receive such a kind gift. Now that it's a little easier to get to and from work, she has a second job at nearby Wendy's too.