Some racers in Iowa are competing for tickets to an IndyCar race this summer. The race was slow-going but it got the job done. Their vehicle of choice: grocery shopping carts.

Racers were in the Hy-Vee grocery store parking lot in Cedar Rapids earlier this week for a chance to win passes to the Hy-Vee IndyCar race weekend at the Iowa Speedway in July.

Thirteen people qualified through a local radio station and competed in four heats. They raced their carts around cones, grabbed groceries from a shopping list and then had to return to the finish line.

Gary Weber was one of the top two finishers, and that means he'll be in the finals.

"I though it was going be more of a straight line race," Weber said. "Then when they said we actually had to pick out groceries, I kind of was scared because I really don't grocery shop very much."

There is a another qualifying race on Tuesday at another Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids, and then the finals are on May 23.

The winner gets tickets to the race and some big concerts that weekend in July as well.