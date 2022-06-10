Dozens of families got to enjoy ice cream alongside the officers who protect and serve their community.
It's the second year the Cops and Cones event was held in North Coventry Township, Chester County.
North Coventry police officers held the gathering to give people a chance to meet them and learn more about what they do.
The two-hour event took place Wednesday night at Coventry Parlor just off of Route 724 near the Coventry Mall.
Police had their patrol cars and pickup trucks on display, along with an array of equipment.
Kids got to try on the tactical vests and see inside the SWAT truck.
Officers also gave a demonstration with their K-9 Kedra.
On top of all of that, there was ice cream. There was a long line outside of Coventry Parlor, and the weather was perfect.
Police Chief Matthew Deichert said there was no better way to get a head start on summer than having ice cream on the lawn with the neighbors.
More than 200 people attended Cops and Cones.
Police said they're so grateful for all of the support from the community, and they're overwhelmed by the response.
Looking at some of the comments online, parents said their kids had a great time.