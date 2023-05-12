ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Nurses are there when we need them, and a local retirement community is saying "thank you" to all those who have dedicated their lives to serving others.

One way to say thank you is with lunch.

Country Meadows of Allentown hosted a luncheon this week to celebrate nurses during National Nurses Week.

There were lots of nurses there to thank — some are retired now living at the village, some currently work there and at Lifesong Hospice, others are community parish nurses and those who were retired from Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke's Health Network.

They also honored students who are studying to become nurses.

The theme was "A Salute to Nurses: Past, Present and Future." The luncheon was a long time coming. It was originally planned for May 2020, but COVID-19 had other plans for nurses, and it was canceled.

Three years later, they were happy to be able to get together for this well-deserved thank you.

During the early days of the pandemic, the nurses were some of the people stepping in for family when patients died from COVID without their loved ones around them. Nurses were the ones holding their hands.

They got the luncheon underway by reciting the Florence Nightingale Pledge.