A lost dog in the Midwest helped save a man's life, and the man she saved wasn't even her owner.

Robin was a lost dog who was found wandering around after getting out of her yard in Jennings County, Indiana, which is a little less than an hour and a half south of Indianapolis.

Jennings County police say a couple noticed Robin. She looked lost, so they decided to go door to door in the neighborhood to see if they could find her owners.

They actually found a lot more than they were looking for.

Police say while the good Samaritans were knocking on doors, they heard a man yelling for help. They opened the door to one of the homes and found an older man on the ground who said he'd been unable to get up for two days.

They called 911 right away, and rescue crews say if the good Samaritans hadn't found the older gentleman that day, he may not have survived much longer.

The man went to the hospital and is being taken care of, all thanks to Robin and the couple who was just trying to help her get home.

That older man was not Robin's owner, but police took the lost dog to the local animal control office and they were able to find her owner and reunite them.