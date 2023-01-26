You can watch your favorite sitcom from inside the set of your favorite sitcom. It would be a surreal experience, and the owners of a new Airbnb are hoping you'll want to rent out their new places.

Shows like "Friends" and "Seinfeld" make us feel good and conjure up nostalgia when you hear a line from one of them. Well now imagine staying overnight or for the weekend in a place that looks like Monica and Rachel's apartment or Jerry's place. You just have to make the drive out to a town near Cincinnati.

That's where Ohio couple Otto and Brenda Baum have created two rooms for rent through Airbnb. They are replicas of the sets from "Friends" and "Seinfeld." They're in Pleasant Ridge, Ohio, and they call them the Sitcom Suites.

They are one-bedroom units on the second floor of an apartment building.

Brenda and Otto said the idea came to them during the pandemic when they were stuck at home re-watching old sitcoms.

They thought it would be fun to replicate the sets and then let people rent out the rooms. They already own a building so they started renovating it in October.

It took a long time and trips to six different states to acquire all the furniture and décor.

"The door in 'Seinfeld,' the entryway in 'Seinfeld,' I wanted that to be like perfect because you see Kramer come through that door so many times," Otto said.

"There's gonna be some board games and there's an episode with 'The Shining' in the freezer, so we have 'The Shining' in the freezer," Brenda said.

The rooms have partition walls and studio lighting so you'll feel like you are on the TV set.

You can rent the entire unit for about $1000 a night, or individual rooms for around $275, up from the original $175 because of how popular they've become.