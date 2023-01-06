The couple says they decided to build their bus to solve a problem.

Matthew Collard is a big Patriots fan and loves getting to the games early, but his wife, Ellen, isn't the biggest fan of sitting out in the cold, rain and sometimes snow for all those hours.

So they needed an indoor option for tailgating. They bought an old school bus and transformed it into a luxury tailgate space.

They call it the 'Skoolie'.

It has a full kitchen, bathroom, and a wood burning fireplace to keep you warm.

Matt and Ellen say once the bus was complete they thought some other folks might like to enjoy it as well.

So in September they started offering bus trips, not only to patriots game but all around New England, and, so far, they've been getting rave reviews.

"That feeling makes us feel so good and proud," said Matt, "because that's what we want people to experience. 'You dream that we create it,' that's our motto. You want to have fun in life. Tomorrow's not guaranteed."

The price of a trip ranges based on factors like distance and time. They seem to start at about $1,500, but the couple says they're willing to go far for games.

Matt is planning a trip to New York on Sunday for the Patriots and Bills game.

If you want to see more of their Party Bus, check out their website at SkoolieEvents.com.