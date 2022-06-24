A Nevada man says he is really grateful for his coworkers. He says he would be dead if not for their efforts to revive him.
This story shows the importance of knowing what to do in an emergency.
Dan Oberlander works in the Nevada attorney general's office.
He had a heart attack at the office on June 15, and, according to his doctors, he was dead for a short time.
Dan's coworkers jumped into action right away and started CPR while they waited for paramedics to arrive.
At first, Dan was not responsive. Several minutes later, he was still unconscious.
His coworkers did not give up.
They finally revived him after 13 minutes of continuous CPR.
Medics took Dan to the hospital, where he got a stent for a blocked artery.
Dan says he's thankful that his coworkers never stopped trying to save him.
"I can't thank you guys enough, without you I wouldn't be here, my wife would be crying, my daughter would be crying," he said. "I think everyone should take the opportunity and get a CPR class. And so, I'm very blessed and thankful that I work with good people that thought enough to save me."
Dan's doctors agree about the CPR training.
They told KVVU-TV the odds of surviving cardiac arrest are extremely low the longer it goes.
They said "high-quality CPR" saved his life.
Dan has since been released from the hospital. He says he will work to improve his heart health and lifestyle to prevent another heart attack.