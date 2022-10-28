It's expected now in their little corner of Illinois, Melrose Park, outside of Chicago that Anthony Alfano will have an elaborate costume.

And this year did not disappoint. Take a look.

If you grew up in the 80s, this looks familiar. It's the bone organ from the movie The Goonies. In the 1985 classic film, the kids find the skeleton organ in the labyrinth and then have to play it correctly in order to survive. Striking the wrong key is bad news, and on Anthony's costume hitting the wrong note sets off this tiny explosion. SO that's fun to see and fun for the kids who get to play around with Anthony's costume up close.

Anthony is 13 years old. He has cerebral palsy and he's in a wheelchair. His parents have been creating these elaborate costumes for him for years, always incorporating his wheelchair.

His mom Deanna says its the one day when we stop looking at the wheelchair and just look at the boy in his costume.

His dad Tony made the bone organ. It took him a few weeks to make. He used bamboo for the bones and the organ keys are made from plastic skeleton fingers.

He's had some pretty cool costumes through the years. Last year he was Cameron from the movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off, riding in the back of a red 1961 Ferrari.