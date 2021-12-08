Christmas is slightly more than two weeks away, and many have their perfect Christmas tree picked out and decorated.
One Canadian mall is bringing back a tree shoppers haven't seen in about 15 years.
A twist on a holiday tradition has people gathering around the Christmas Tree in a mall in Nova Scotia.
"Woody" is back, creeping out some and delighting others.
Woody is a 56-foot-tall talking Christmas tree located at Mic Mac Mall. He even has a face.
Woody got a makeover during his 15-year absence and is back at the mall, arguably better than ever, minus a few mishaps.
Mall officials say Woody has a droopy eye lid, and at one point it had to be propped open with a pole.
The tree is gaining popularity online and has become a social media sensation.
Woody is inspiring sketches, embroidery, tree ornaments, even fingernail art.
The talking tree made a brief appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Woody has his own Twitter account. It describes him as a "chatty coniferous with a penchant for small talk in malls."