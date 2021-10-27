In a competitive, fast-paced world, sometimes what's best is taking things slow and maybe helping someone along the way.
One Nebraska teen is being remembered for his last cross country meet of his high school career, not for his incredible time, but for his incredible kindness.
One mile into the race, senior Brandon Schutt realized he wouldn't match momentum needed to qualify for the state meet. So rather than risk injury, he slowed his pace so he could finish strong.
At the very end, he noticed another runner in front of him who had been behind him, zig-zagging with just 100 meters to go. That zig-zagging was a sign that his legs were about to give out.
That runner, sophomore Blake Cerveny, had been hoping to beat his personal record and was pushing himself, but his legs cramped and he fell.
Blake tried twice to get up, but he couldn't.
That's when Brandon stopped running and put out his hand, pulling Blake to his feet.
Brandon held on as the two completed the final 75 meters of the course in tandem and both crossed the finish line. He even made sure Blake crossed first with the faster time.
Medics treated Blake right away. He had some muscle fatigue but was up walking around soon after.
Brandon and Blake had competed against each other in five races during the season, but had never met until that moment.
Even after the race, the two didn't know each other's names, but the pictures started making the rounds on social media, and a local TV station in Omaha picked it up and reunited Brandon and Blake.