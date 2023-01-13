Officers in Cumru Township say he's not a drug dog or there to help with arrests. Instead, he gives people peace.

Say hello to Officer Oliver, "Oli" for short.

He's a six-month-old Bernedoodle.

Oli is just weeks away from completing his therapy dog training.

Once that's done, he can begin patrols with his partner and handler, Officer Shawn Heatley.

He says Oli is a different kind of k9 officer. As a therapy dog, he will be an important part of the departments de-escalation tactics.

He's there to help with mental health.

"To be able to introduce a dog and to be able to calm that person down and try to help them through that situation that they're going through... I mean words can't even describe it," said Officer Shawn Heatley.

Oli is taking things slow right now.

He is recovering from a recent operation, and as we said, still going through some training. And once that's complete, he'll be there to help people overcome the stressful situations police see everyday.

Officers say they've been planning for a therapy dog for their department for about a year now. And they are hopeful about how he will help them in crisis situations.