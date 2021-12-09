A Dunkin' worker in Ohio has received the tip of a lifetime from a loyal customer.
Suzanne Burke has been going to the same Dunkin' in Cincinnati for the past three years. That's how she met her favorite employee, Ebony Johnson.
When Suzanne noticed Ebony had fallen on hard times, she took it upon herself to help out.
She first noticed something was wrong when Ebony wasn't working for a few weeks.
Suzanne eventually learned Ebony and her children had been evicted from their home.
She wanted to help Ebony over this hurdle, so she started reaching out to organizations to help find the family a home.
"When she experienced this hardship. I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids and make sure that they had stable house, so that she could continue to provide excellent service she does at Dunkin'," Suzanne said.
The end result was the gift of an entire home, fully-furnished and decorated with the help of a local furniture bank and staging designer.
Ebony and her children were moved to tears. She says she's incredibly thankful that a customer's kindness has given her family a home they can call their own for the holidays.
Everyone involved in getting the home ready said it was as much of a gift for them to be able to provide for a family in need.