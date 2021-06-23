Most people tip 15% or 20% after having a meal at a restaurant or bar.
The staff at a bar in New Hampshire got way more than that from a generous customer who really liked their chili dogs!
The owner of the Stumble Inn bar and grill in Londonderry says he thought the tip was a mistake. He thought the customer meant to leave a tip for $16 or even $160, but the tip was actually for $16,000!
Owner Mike Zarella says the customer told one of the bartenders he wanted the wait staff to share it because "they work hard" and "they deserve it."
He says the bartenders are paying it forward and sharing the tip with everyone who works in the kitchen, too.
Zarella says he had to shut down the restaurant for a few months during the pandemic, and he knows that created tough times for his staff.
He says he's thankful for the generous tipper for supporting his workers.