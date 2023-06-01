It's far too often that the hard work of everyday heroes goes unnoticed, but it paid off for a Missouri teen who always does his job with a smile.

Having a job as a teen can teach you a lot.

For Ryheem Lumpkins, his gig at a pizza shop helped him come out of his shy, introverted shell and meet more people in his community.

Ryheem started his job about a month ago and he quickly rose to the occasion.

Even when there's no one in line, he's busy sweeping floors and wiping down the counter, despite his disability.

Ryheem says he doesn't usually get tips while working the register, so when one customer gave him a $5 bill, he was ecstatic.

His positive attitude really made an impression, because a month later, that same customer came back.

This time, the customer left a much bigger tip -- $2,500.

Ryheem was stunned.

He says the gesture reminded him how important it is to just be himself in every situation.

"Don't ever hide it, you know what I'm saying, embrace what you have different from other people. Because a lot of people think it's cool and a lot of people wouldn't think it's cool. The negative words, don't let it get to your head, because there's a lot of positive in the world. There's more positive than negative," Ryheem said.

Robert, the customer who gave the generous tip, says we need more people like Ryheem in the world.

He says it was Ryheem's hard work, smile and upbeat attitude that stuck with him.

Ryheem plans to put that money towards his first car fund.