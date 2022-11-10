Getting out and about is an important part of life, and it can affect your mood.

We know going outside is a mood booster, but not everyone has the ability to get outside on their own, let alone ride a bike around.

An organization called Cycling Without Age is making a joy ride possible for just about everyone.

Cycling without Age was started by social entrepreneur Ole Kassow in Demark.

Ole says he wanted to help people who could no longer ride on their own get that same feeling of being on a bike. So, he helped design a trishaw, which is a two-person bench that's out in front of a bike, so people can sit and enjoy the view while a volunteer bikes around.

Ole started doing the first rides. He noticed there weren't many older folks who were out and about in his neighborhood, so he asked his neighbor, Thorkild, if he wanted to take a ride around town on his trishaw.

They formed a really great friendship because of the time they spent together on the bike.

He knew this kind of interaction would be good for people.

That bike ride turned into a global movement, and since 2012, volunteer trishaw pilots have given more than 2 million rides around the world.

The rides are free for the riders since the cyclists are all volunteers.

Volunteers are clocking a lot of miles on those bikes. The trishaws cost about $13,000. Lots of places have been able to get grants to cover the cost, and they are being federally funded at nursing homes in lots of countries around the world, like Scotland.

A lot of the chapters had to put their programs on pause for awhile because of COVID, but most of them are back up and running again.