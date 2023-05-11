A Minnesota girl with a congenital heart defect is defying the odds. She's showing how much she's overcome through dance.

Finley Ashfield, 12, was born without a left pulmonary artery, which should connect the left lung to the heart.

Doctors at a children's hospital in Minneapolis constructed a valve to function like an artery and warned that Finley would likely only have 60% lung capacity.

But Finley has beaten all the odds.

She tested those odds at a national dance competition in Las Vegas last summer.

Finley competed against hundreds of dancers her age from across the country.

She proved she can not only compete against the best, but she can be the best.

"Even though I do have a disability, nothing can stop me from going onto my dreams," she said.

You'd never know from seeing her dance that she's competing against her own lungs.

A scar left behind from her first surgeries as a newborn show all that she's been through.

It's something Finley doesn't hide from her friends and teammates.

She hopes by being open she can help others overcome their obstacles.

Finley will need one more big surgery to get an adult-sized valve implanted since she'll eventually outgrow the one she uses now.

Her big dream is to someday dance on Broadway.