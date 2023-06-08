Astronauts get hungry, too! For the mission to Mars, they will have a few more food options to choose from.

The Deep Space Food Challenge is a competition set up by NASA and the Canadian Space Agency.

The mission to Mars is going to take about three years round-trip, and the hope is that astronauts won't have to eat the same freeze-dried dehydrated foods over and over again when they take off.

We know food and what we eat can be connected to our moods, so healthy food that fuels us and food that actually looks good is the goal. It can have real psychological effects on the astronauts.

So this is helping: an aeroponic garden has bok choy, butter lettuce, lots of gorgeous leafy greens.

Aeroponics is basically plants that are growing in air, and the garden is part of a culinary lab that is a mockup of a kitchen that could fit in a spacecraft.

It grows food, grills and makes coffee.

And the space coffee is more than just coffee, as other nutrients and elements can be blended with it. And taste testers say it's pretty delicious.

Scientists have learned that our taste buds don't function in space the same way they do here on Earth, so the food they are working on is a lot more pungent so astronauts can actually taste it.

NASA is hoping to land the first humans on Mars by the 2030s.