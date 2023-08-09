It's back to school in just a few weeks, and some students in Reading will be able to start the school year with new backpacks and supplies.

It's all thanks to a company based in Lancaster County.

Henry Schein Inc. makes dental and medical equipment, and employees at the Denver-based distribution center have been packing up backpacks and school supplies for kids in Reading every year for 15 years.

The company started when Henry Schein opened a small pharmacy in Queens back in 1932. It's a global company now, and the local distribution center recently donated 340 backpacks filled with school supplies, books and hygiene products to kids through the Children's Home of Reading.

The volunteers pack the bags during their work day and say they hope the backpacks help make the first day of school enjoyable and stress-free for the students.

As a whole, the company has been doing a back-to-school donation for 26 years and has donated supplies to more than 65,000 kids around the world.

Students in Reading head back to school on Monday, August 28.