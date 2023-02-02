If you are missing the snow, you can head out to Michigan. They have plenty of it out there near Detroit, and one art teacher got creative this week.

Art teacher Jennifer Ramirez was thinking outside the box when she decided to create some snow sculptures in her front yard.

She has sharks on her lawn.

She said the recent storm dumped lots of good packing snow and she thought it would be good for some snow sculptures. It took her three days to make the sharks.

She posted a picture of them on social media and it took off, and lots of folks have been stopping by to get a close-up look.

Jennifer says she's having a lot of fun with her artwork.

"There's not enough joy in the world, and if I can share joy and through my art and bring joy, then I'm going to keep doing it," she said.

Jennifer says she loves creating, and she tries to instill that same love for art in her students.

You can see some more photos of her snow sculptures on her Facebook page.