How do you get a dog out of a deep and narrow well? First responders in Minnesota faced that question last month. Luckily for them, the dog knew exactly what to do.

Gannicus, an English Springer Spaniel, fell 30 feet down an uncovered well that is 16-18 inches in diameter.

It was surprise, not just to him but to his family, who just moved to their home last month and who did not know there was an uncovered well on their property.

His family heard him barking and knew he was in trouble.

They called for help, and Fire Chief Mark Jacobs and his crew responded.

"On the way out, we were discussing what we were going to do and we joked, and I half jokingly said maybe we have to put a piece of steak on a rope and drop it down there and hopefully he'll grab onto it and pull it out," Jacobs said.

The chief did not have a steak, but that's okay!

He lowered a rope with a hoop at the end, hoping to catch one of Gannicus' legs.

Instead, Gannicus bit down and hung on!

The chief says all he could see when he pulled the dog out was his white teeth shining back at him.

Thankfully, Gannicus is okay.

Minnesota officials are using this incident to remind people to make sure unused wells are covered and to notify new homeowners about the wells on their property.