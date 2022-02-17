An Illinois fire department recently received help from a small but mighty volunteer.
Firefighters in the city of Streator, southwest of Chicago, say a man was walking his dog at a park over the weekend when the dog started barking.
The dog led his owner to a hole and inside the hole was a trapped golden retriever.
Officials say the dog, named Macy, had been trapped in the five-foot sinkhole for nearly a day. Crews attempted to rescue Macy using a ladder but the older pup couldn't climb up.
Fire Chief Fred McClellan decided to go into the hole himself. He wrapped webbing around Macy and the rescue team pulled her out.
It took some maneuvering because of the unsteady ground.
"If you can see me falling, it was because the ground started to break on my one foot underneath, so I stepped across the hole and then it collapsed again. Luckily, my engineer Tim Redd was able to finish pulling the dog out safely," said McClellan.
Macy was pretty happy when she was reunited with her owner. She was a bit shaken from the trauma of being stuck in the hole but it looks like she'll be just fine.