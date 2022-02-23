The UW Veterinary Care Blood Bank in Wisconsin has nearly 30 dogs and 14 cats that donate blood regularly. Officials say the donations are vital other animals in need of transfusions to stay alive.
Carlos is among the dogs that donate at the center.
He is a retired race track dog, and coordinators say he's been donating for almost three years. The center says those donations help other pets stay alive - including Chauncey.
Chauncey got into poison outdoors, and nearly bled to death just a few months ago.
Doctors were able to give Chauncey several transfusions using blood from the clinic's donor bank.
Now, his owners say he's back to being a normal 15-month-old pup.
Coordinators say it makes it all worth while to see donations from dogs like Carlos save the lives of dogs like Chauncey.
"It's also good to see it all the way through," said Emma Doubleday, UW Veterinary Care Blood Donor coordinator. "I know who it came from, I know who it went to, and I've said it before, a little bit of my soul is in every single one of the donations and blood products."
Coordinators say they need blood for transfusions every week.
Greyhounds are universal blood donors for nearly all other dogs, but your dog doesn't have to be a greyhound to donate.