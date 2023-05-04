We often think of people helping people at our local blood drives, but what about dogs helping dogs.

In Michigan, a donor dog is to thank for saving another dog's life.

"Winter" was missing for nearly three weeks, and when her owner, Brad Way, finally found her, he took her right to the Michigan State University vet.

She was in the hospital for a little over a week, fighting for her life.

"I counted her out, you know, you never really want to give up hope but there's the realistic aspect of it and honestly I thought I'd never see her again," Way said.

Winter recovered in part because of a blood donation from another dog named Basil. Basil's owner is one of the vets here and she said most of their donor dogs belong to people who live in the area or who are doctors or staff at the hospital.

She said donor dogs help patients who are recovering from surgery, trauma like being hit by a car or suffering from a gunshot wound, or certain diseases or cancer.

The vet says without Basil's help, Winter would not be back at home recovering.

Just like requirements for human donors, donor dogs need to meet criteria as well. They need to be healthy and weigh more than 50 pounds.