One event in Berks County wants people to get outside to enjoy the beauty of nature.
The Historic Dreibelbis Farm in Richmond Township is hosting a "wintertime nature walk" this weekend. They're inviting folks to trek into the farm's fields and nature trail.
The event will be held Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. and will focus on the wood duck habitat and the maintenance involved in taking care of the nesting boxes.
The hike will be along the Maiden Creek as the farm replaces nesting material inside the boxes at the water's edge.
The event is free and will be held rain or shine.
Those who want to participate are encouraged to dress weather-appropriate and be prepared to walk on an unpaved, maybe icy and muddy trail.
The Winter Nature Walk is just one of several upcoming events the farm will host this year.
Dreibelbis Farm plans to hold its annual "Wetlands and Wildflowers Walk" a "Spring Peeper Walk" and the 11th annual "Historic Farm Festival" in the coming months.
You can stay up to date with all of the farms event by visiting their website here.