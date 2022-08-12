Who's ready for a road trip?

Walking tours are great exercise and a fun way to explore, but when the tour is 27 miles long, you might want to take your car.

Yes, gas is expensive right now, but if you plan this one out right, you can stay close to home and feel like you're on vacation.

It's a tour of Kunkletown, often called Eldred, and it was designed as a driving tour that covers 27 miles and makes 47 stops along the way.

It is packed with fun facts and local lore, and it goes around a community you might not even know about.

First, where is Kunkletown? It's in Eldred Township, Monroe County.

To start your tour, you need to go to the tour website, where there's an interactive guide you can pull up on your smartphone.

The tour covers 27 miles, and if you decide to do it all at once with just a few stops, it would probably take about four hours.

It was designed by Tony and Renee, husband and wife history buffs and residents of Kunkletown, who believe history doesn't just belong in museums and books and that history needs to be lived.

They say by creating this tour, they are honoring their neighbors, since this history is a part of their life stories. It helps newcomers learn about their new hometown, and the hope is that they'll want to preserve it, too.

In their free time, they fully restored the 1855 One Room Schoolhouse on their property which is, of course, part of the tour.

Once you take the tour, you'll get a certificate of achievement. Just email churchroad@gmail.com.

And if you have any photos, you can share them with Tony and Renee so they can include them on the site for other folks to see and enjoy. Connect with them on Facebook. You can also search the 150-year-old student records from the schoolhouse on this page.