A Colorado family has been reunited with their lost dog thanks to an infrared drone.

Taylor Salazar is thanking the Fremont County Sheriff's Office in Colorado and their high-tech drone for finding her golden retriever who was missing for nearly three months.

Taylor says Farrah was a gift for her husband, Fili, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2019.

Fili died less than three months later, and Taylor says Farrah was her light in the darkness.

Farrah went missing after she was in the car with Taylor's dad and he got in a car accident.

It happened far from home, in a different county, and when the car crashed, Farrrah ran from the scene.

It's a rural area, and they searched for her after the accident but couldn't find her. Taylor says she kept hope that Farrah was still alive.

There were sightings of the dog, like surveillance video showing her drinking water near a farm.

A dispatcher from the local sheriff's office came up with the idea to use the drone, which they had been doing a training mission with, to look for Farrah.

They put it up in the air and spotted the dog, and the officers and Taylor went to get her and bring her home.

Taylor says she believes her late husband had a hand in bringing Farrah home.

Farrah weighs half of her previous body weight and needs one of her legs amputated, but Taylor says she is glad to have her home.