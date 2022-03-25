Everybody wants to feel included, and now a new playground being built in Schuylkill County will make sure everyone feels welcome.
Dustin's Adventureland will be an all inclusive playground. It will have something for everyone no matter your ability.
The hope is that it will be a sanctuary for parents and kids who maybe don't always feel comfortable at other playgrounds.
They had a groundbreaking party at the future home of Dustin's Adventureland this past weekend. Lots of folks came out to celebrate, some fun celebrities made an appearance too: a minion and Elmo.
The playground will be constructed in the Minersville Recreation Complex behind the pool and in front of the Minersville Lions Pavillion in Minersville.
Dustin's Adventureland is all about being inclusive, there will be sensory panels, areas for hearing and visually impaired children and lots of ramps so kids who are in wheelchairs will be able to play alongside kids who are not.
There is a actually a "Dustin," he's a 5th grader. He is the inspiration for this project and his mom says she hopes every child who comes to this playground is treated equally and can all experience the joy and fun together.
They've been raising money for the playground for awhile now, it all started when Dustin's mom posted on social media about wanting to have a special needs Egg Hunt in 2019. They had that egg hunt and it was a huge success. So, they decided to take on this bigger project.
They have grant applications out to help pay for it so they're hoping those come through too.
They need about $44,000 to close the gap. so they are still raising money for this project but it is full steam ahead.
They hope to have the playground ready by August.