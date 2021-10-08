You never know what impact a small act of kindness will have on someone. That thinking led a Dutch supermarket chain to introduce an option for customers who aren't in a hurry and are looking for a chat.
Feelings of loneliness and isolation have become common during pandemic life.
In the Netherlands, grocery store Jumbo has come up with a creative way of combating loneliness, especially among the country's senior population.
They are introducing "chat checkouts," lines where folks can linger a bit and chat with the folks at the registers.
The chain says it will introduce 200 talking self-service checkout registers in its grocery stores.
It's been a long time coming. Jumbo tested its first chat register, or "kletskassa" in Dutch, in 2019 and received a lot of positive feedback.
Jumbo says it will prioritize installing the chat registers in areas where loneliness is a major issue.
A study found 26 percent of Dutch people older than 15 feel some loneliness. The rate jumps to 33 percent for people over 75.
The chat registers are a stark comparison to grocery lines in the U.S. Most people want to get through the checkout area as quickly as they can.
It's symbolic of the way technology has made our world move faster and faster. The Dutch are looking to slow things down and provide a human touch.
Jumbo will also be opening some "cozy chat corners," where customers can have a cup of coffee and converse with one another.
It's all an effort to provide a human touch for the people who need it most.